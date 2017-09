CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Egypt’s SODIC has appointed Maged Sherif as managing director and board member, the country’s third-largest listed real estate developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sherif will take over on Oct. 7, the company said. The previous managing director, Ahmed Badrawi, resigned in June this year. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Louise Heavens)