9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Egypt's SODIC to raise housing prices 20-30 pct on pound float
November 15, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's SODIC to raise housing prices 20-30 pct on pound float

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian developer SODIC will raise prices on residential units by 20-30 percent on Tuesday in the wake of the central bank's floatation of the pound on Nov. 3, Chief Executive Maged Sherif said.

Egypt's third-largest listed real estate developer has also decided to delay three new projects to the first half of 2017 from the fourth quarter of this year, he said.

Egypt removed its peg of 8.8 pounds per dollar and floated the pound in a surprise move aimed at overhauling its dollar-starved economy and unlocking foreign investments.

The pound was trading at around 15.5 to the dollar on Tuesday.

"We took the decision to raise prices last Thursday after the flotation of the pound," Sherif said, adding that the decision to delay three of their projects to next year came as the company had already achieved this year's sales targets and to take into account the flotation of the pound.

The firm's contracted sales for the first nine months reached 3.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($216.39 million) and it expects to reach a target of 4.9 billion pounds this year, Sherif said.

SODIC is planning a new joint project with Heliopolis Housing in the second or third quarter of next year and investments on the Red Sea within months, Sherif said.

The company is also looking for new opportunities in the North Coast on the Mediterranean.

$1 = 15.2500 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely

