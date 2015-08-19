FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's SODIC H1 profit rises to 152.29 mln Egyptian pounds
August 19, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's SODIC H1 profit rises to 152.29 mln Egyptian pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s third-largest listed property developer SODIC reported first-half net profit of 152.29 million Egyptian pounds ($19.45 million), up from 90.54 million pounds in the same period last year, the company said Wednesday.

SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and Investment, reported first-half revenue of 585.01 million pounds in the six months to the end of June, down from 634.88 million pounds a year ago, the company said in a statement on the Egyptian bourse. It did not give further details. ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk and Eric Knecht; Writing by Shadi Bushra; Editing by Keith Weir)

