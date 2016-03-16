FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's SODIC posts 2015 net profit of $35.9 mln - statement
March 16, 2016

Egypt's SODIC posts 2015 net profit of $35.9 mln - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate developer SODIC on Wednesday reported consolidated net profit of 321.3 million Egyptian pounds ($35.9 million) for 2015, up from 154.3 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Sixth of October Development and Investment Company, the country’s third-largest listed real estate developer, said revenue for the period rose to 1.47 billion Egyptian pounds from 1.37 billion pounds in 2014.

$1 = 8.9499 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by David Clarke

