Egypt's SODIC 9-month net profit rises to $27.9 mln
November 15, 2015 / 8:02 AM / in 2 years

Egypt's SODIC 9-month net profit rises to $27.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian real estate developer SODIC on Sunday reported a 9-month net profit of 224 million Egyptian pounds ($27.90 million), up from 99 million in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

Sixth of October Development and Investment Company, the country’s third-largest listed real estate developer, said revenues for the period were 890 million Egyptian pounds, down from 897 million pounds last year. ($1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

