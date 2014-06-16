FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Sodic considering rights issue
#Financials
June 16, 2014

Egypt's Sodic considering rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer SODIC is considering a 1 billion Egyptian pound ($139.86 million) rights issue, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

“The board of directors have agreed to submit a suggestion to the extraordinary general assembly to look into increasing the capital of the firm,” the statement said, adding that it would look to raise around 1 billion pounds divided over 250 million shares worth four pounds each. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)

