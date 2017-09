Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sodifrance SA :

* Acquires OSMOZ in Strasbourg

* Acquisition is financed through available cash and bond of 5 million euros ($5.90 million)

* OSMOZ company will be consolidated in group structure as of Jan. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)