German bank rescue fund posts $17 bln loss for 2011

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial market stabilisation fund SoFFin has posted a loss of 13.1 billion euros ($17.4 billion) for last year, hit by writedowns on Greek debt and losses on other assets once held by Hypo Real Estate, Commerzbank and WestLB.

The results, which were published on Friday, show that although many German banks have returned to profit, losses from toxic assets continue long after these lenders transferred them to off-balance sheet “bad banks” guaranteed by the German state.

SoFFin said it was forced to absorb a 11.4 billion-euro hit from FMS Wertmanagement, an investment vehicle which holds assets formerly on the balance sheet of the nationalised Hypo Real Estate. Of this amount, writedowns worth 8.9 billion euros come from Greek debt now parked within SoFFin.

Further losses were caused by adjusting the book value of Germany’s 25 percent stake in Commerzbank, the country’s second largest lender behind Deutsche Bank.

Germany was forced to rescue a raft of lenders between 2007 and 2009, bailing out Hypo Real Estate, WestLB, Commerzbank and IKB after the collapse of the subprime debt market led to an inter-bank lending freeze and heavy portfolio losses.

At the height of the subprime crisis, SoFFin was forced to provide 168 billion euros worth of liquidity guarantees, and 29.4 billion euros worth of capital to seven troubled lenders in Germany.

By the end of March 2012 the liquidity guarantees were down to 11.2 billion euros, SoFFin said on Friday.

Capital injections were cut to 28.2 billion euros by the end of December 2011, SoFFin said. ($1=0.7542 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)