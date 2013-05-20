FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Softbank planning 400 bln yen bond sale - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

Softbank planning 400 bln yen bond sale - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Softbank Corp is seeking to raise about 400 billion yen ($3.90 billion) through a sale of retail bonds to finance its bid for No.3 U.S. mobile phone carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, the Nikkei reported.

The proceeds from the offering, which is expected to be launched as early as next month, will also be used for redeeming existing bonds, the newspaper said.

Daiwa Securities Co, Nomura Securities Co and Mizuho Securities Co are expected to be among the five lead managers for the planned bond sale, the Japanese daily reported.

SoftBank, which has proposed a $20 billion offer for a 70 percent stake in Sprint, is locked in a battle with billionaire Charlie Ergen’s Dish Network Corp to control the U.S. wireless carrier.

Dish last week said a subsidiary would sell $2.5 billion in debt to help finance its proposed $25 billion offer for Sprint.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.