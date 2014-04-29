FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank preparing 300 bln yen issue of Japan retail bonds -source
April 29, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

SoftBank preparing 300 bln yen issue of Japan retail bonds -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 29 (Reuters) - Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp is preparing to issue 300 billion yen ($2.94 billion) in bonds to Japanese retail investors with a final decision on the issuance expected as early as Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The funds will be used to repay loans and for Sprint Corp , the No.3 U.S. mobile carrier which SoftBank acquired last year, the source said. The source gave no details on the maturity or coupon for the bonds.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 102.0350 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

