FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank to sell 450 bln yen 7-yr subordinated bond to retail investors
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 26, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 3 years ago

SoftBank to sell 450 bln yen 7-yr subordinated bond to retail investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp said on Monday it plans to sell a 450 billion yen ($3.82 billion) unsecured subordinated bond, mainly to retail investors.

The offering will carry a coupon of 2.5 percent and be rated BBB+ by Japan Credit Rating Agency, the telecommunications company and corporate investor said in a statement via the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Proceeds will be used for investment and to repay loans, it said.

The underwriters are Nomura Securities Co, Daiwa Securities Co, Mizuho Securities Co, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co, SBI Securities Co, IwaiCosmo Securities Co, Okasan Securities Co and Tokai Tokyo Securities Co, SoftBank said.

$1 = 117.6700 yen Writing by William Mallard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.