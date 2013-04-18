FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank raises size of bond issue due to robust demand
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 11:37 PM / in 4 years

SoftBank raises size of bond issue due to robust demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp said on Friday it had raised the size of its dual tranche bond issue in dollars and euros to the equivalent of $3.3 billion from its initially announced $2 billion on the back of healthy demand from investors.

The bond issue, with a seven-year maturity, is to help fund its planned purchase of a 70 percent stake in U.S. wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp for $20.1 billion.

SoftBank said the 4.5 percent dollar tranche had a size of $2.485 billion, while the 4.625 percent euro portion was 625 million euros ($818 million) in size. Both tranches were priced at par, it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.