FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank reports record 6-month operating profit
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

SoftBank reports record 6-month operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp reported a record six-month profit on Thursday, helped by strong sales of handsets, subscriber growth and a share price that has more than doubled this year.

SoftBank posted a record April-September operating profit of 715.1 billion yen ($7.3 billion), up more than 60 percent from the same period last year and on track to meet its billionaire founder Masayoshi Son’s target to reach 1 trillion yen operating profit this fiscal year.

The company kept its full year operating profit forecast unchanged and in line with the average analyst expectation of 1.1 trillion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Son, Japan’s most famous dealmaker, finalised a deal to buy an 80 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp in July and also inked deals to buy majority stakes in Finnish mobile game maker Supercell and U.S. cellphone distributor Brightstar Corp in October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.