SoftBank says aiming for revenue to exceed $71 billion next year
October 31, 2013

SoftBank says aiming for revenue to exceed $71 billion next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp aims to expand its sales to 7 trillion yen ($71 billion) next fiscal year as the company expands its reach to the United States through its acquisition of Sprint Corp.

In the six months that ended Sept. 30, SoftBank reported sales of 2.6 trillion yen, up 72 percent from the same period last year.

SoftBank president Masayoshi Son, Japan’s most famous dealmaker, finalised a deal to buy an 80 percent stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint in July and also inked deals to buy majority stakes in Finnish mobile game maker Supercell and U.S. cellphone distributor Brightstar Corp in October.

