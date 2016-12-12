Apple in talks to invest in SoftBank's $100 bln fund - WSJ

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has held talks to invest in a $100 billion tech fund being set up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and SoftBank have discussed an investment of up to $1 billion, said the sources, who cautioned that nothing had been finalized.

SoftBank has said it plans to make future large-scale investments via the tech fund it is establishing rather than on its own.

