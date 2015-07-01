FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-LinkedIn exec Deep Nishar joins SoftBank as a managing director
July 1, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-LinkedIn exec Deep Nishar joins SoftBank as a managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it had hired former LinkedIn Corp executive Deep Nishar as managing director of investments as the Japanese telecoms conglomerate targets growth overseas to counter a shrinking domestic market.

Nishar will be based in San Carlos, California, and report to SoftBank President Nikesh Arora, it said in a statement.

Since 2009, Nishar was responsible for LinkedIn’s global product strategy. He was also Google’s senior product director for the Asia-Pacific region, the statement added.

SoftBank, which bought U.S. carrier Sprint in 2013, is one of Japan’s most acquisitive companies. Last month, it announced a $1 billion investment in South Korean online retailer Coupang, and said it was teaming up with Bharti Enterprises and Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest about $20 billion in solar projects in India. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

