FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's SoftBank reports 8.8 pct rise in full-year profit, skips forecast
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Japan's SoftBank reports 8.8 pct rise in full-year profit, skips forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp on Tuesday said operating profit rose 8.8 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31, due to robust domestic operations and cost cuts at U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp.

The telecoms conglomerate reported profit of 999.5 billion yen ($9.19 billion) from 918.7 billion yen posted the year prior. The result compared with the 1.065 trillion yen average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors. ($1 = 108.7500 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.