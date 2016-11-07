FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank Q2 profit rises 6.8 pct on strong domestic telecoms business
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

SoftBank Q2 profit rises 6.8 pct on strong domestic telecoms business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported on Monday a 6.8 percent rise in operating profit for the July-September quarter, thanks to a strong showing by its domestic telecommunications business.

Second-quarter profit rose to 334.7 billion yen ($3.21 billion) from 313.4 billion yen a year earlier. That compared with a 287 billion yen average estimate from two analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

SoftBank completed in September the $32 billion acquisition of UK chip designer ARM Holdings, Britain's most valuable technology company, in Japan's largest ever outbound deal. ($1 = 104.3800 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
