SoftBank President Arora to buy $480 mln of company's shares
#Industrials
August 19, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

SoftBank President Arora to buy $480 mln of company's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday that President and Chief Operating Officer Nikesh Arora would buy about 60 billion yen ($483 million) worth of the company’s shares in the open market over the next six months.

Arora’s purchase would be in a personal capacity and board members are fully supportive of his decision, the Japanese telecoms group said in a statement. Arora became president of Softbank in May.

“My past year with the SoftBank Group has been very rewarding. As a measure of commitment, I have decided to take a personal bet on the SoftBank Group and ensure an alignment of vision with our founder, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son,” SoftBank quoted Arora as saying in the statement.

SoftBank has a market capitalisation of about $72.2 billion. ($1 = 124.2500 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
