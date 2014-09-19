FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank COO says no plan to invest in messaging app Line
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 19, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

SoftBank COO says no plan to invest in messaging app Line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp has no plans to invest in messaging application Line Corp, Ken Miyauchi, chief operating officer of the Japanese telecommunications company, told reporters on Friday.

In July, the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo had reported that SoftBank and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd were in talks to invest in or enter a partnership with Line, owned by South Korea-based Naver Corp.

Line in February denied a media report that it was in talks to sell a stake to SoftBank. (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.