Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 15, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

SoftBank sees up to $2.4 bln profit on Alibaba share sale this business year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it expects to book a profit of between 200 billion yen and 250 billion yen ($1.9 billion-$2.4 billion) this financial year on the sale of its shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The company said this month that it plans to sell $10 billion worth of Alibaba shares to cut interest-bearing debt, reducing its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant to around 27 percent from 32.2 percent. ($1 = 106.3000 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
