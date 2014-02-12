FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Japan's SoftBank Q3 net profit falls 13.4 pct
February 12, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan's SoftBank Q3 net profit falls 13.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove analyst estimates)

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp, which runs Japan’s third-largest mobile carrier by subscriber numbers, reported a 13.4 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday because of an increase in sales costs.

SoftBank now owns stakes in over 1,000 mobile-related enterprises, adding to its empire this fiscal year with purchases including U.S. No.3 carrier Sprint Corp, U.S. handset distributor Brightstar, and Japanese app developer Gungho Online Entertainment Inc.

In October-December, SoftBank’s net profit reached 97.25 billion yen ($949.89 million) from 112.28 billion yen a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Shares of SoftBank closed 0.2 percent lower ahead of the earnings release compared with a 0.6 percent rise in the benchmark stock index. ($1 = 102.3800 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
