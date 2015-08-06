FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank Q1 profit rises, sees light at end of tunnel on Sprint
August 6, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

SoftBank Q1 profit rises, sees light at end of tunnel on Sprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese telecoms conglomerate SoftBank Corp reported on Thursday its quarterly operating profit rose 8 percent and declared it was seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel” for its loss-making U.S. unit Sprint Corp.

SoftBank, which launched a takeover of the U.S. carrier for more than $20 billion in 2012, said its April-June operating profit rose to 343.6 billion yen ($2.75 billion) from 319.4 billion yen a year ago.

Sprint has struggled to compete against larger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc even while it burns through cash trying to acquire and retain customers. But in a sign of possible improvement, Sprint on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and lower churn, or defections. ($1 = 124.7600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

