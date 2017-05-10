FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank annual profit up 13 pct on better performance by Sprint
May 10, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 3 months ago

SoftBank annual profit up 13 pct on better performance by Sprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported a 13 percent rise in full-year operating profit, benefiting from cost cuts and a rise in subscribers at its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp.

The internet and telecoms giant, which owns about 83 percent of Sprint, said profit for the year ended in March increased to 1.026 trillion yen ($9 billion) from 908.9 billion yen.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors. ($1 = 113.7700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

