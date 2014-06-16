FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank targets $980 mln US operating profit in FY14 - Nikkei
June 16, 2014

SoftBank targets $980 mln US operating profit in FY14 - Nikkei

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp aims for its U.S. business to return to the black in the current fiscal year with an operating profit of about 100 billion yen ($980 million), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Restructuring measures and recovering subscriber numbers will drive the improvement after U.S. mobile unit Sprint Corp logged a 1.2 billion yen operating loss in the last fiscal year, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 102.0500 Japanese Yen) (Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

