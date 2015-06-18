FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SoftBank launches robot venture with Alibaba, Foxconn
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

SoftBank launches robot venture with Alibaba, Foxconn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp said on Thursday that it was setting up a joint venture with Alibaba and Foxconn Technology to sell its human-like robot Pepper to consumers around the world.

The robots - which the mobile phone and Internet conglomerate envisions serving as baby-sitters, medical workers or even party companions - are already being used at stores including SoftBank’s own mobile phone shops, but the companies said they would now be available to general consumers.

SoftBank said it would have a 60 percent stake in the joint venture, with Alibaba and Foxconn holding 20 percent each. (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

