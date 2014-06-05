FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank to enter robot business, announcement due Thursday-sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 5, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

SoftBank to enter robot business, announcement due Thursday-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp is developing robots and will use them in its cellphone stores, two people with knowledge of the situation said, becoming the first Japanese mobile operator to enter the robot business.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son will announce the plan at a press conference at 0400 GMT, the sources said.

The Japanese company will use technologies developed by Aldebaran, a French company in which it took a stake in 2012, they added.

A timeframe was not immediately clear but the Nikkei business daily said SoftBank would introduce the robots at some of its stores around this summer to converse with customers.

The Nikkei said production of the robots would be outsourced to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Hon Hai group.

With Japan’s population rapidly aging, the government hopes companies can offset the decline in the labour force by utilising robotics technology. (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida and Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.