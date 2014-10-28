FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-SoftBank says to invest $627 million in India's Snapdeal
October 28, 2014 / 3:46 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-SoftBank says to invest $627 million in India's Snapdeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp said on Tuesday that it would invest $627 million in Indian online retailer Snapdeal, marking the latest investment by the telecommunications company as it expands aggressively overseas.

SoftBank, which bought No. 3 U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp last year for $21.6 billion, said earlier this month it was taking a minority stake in Hollywood movie studio Legendary Entertainment for $250 million. (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

