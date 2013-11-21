Third point has made no management proposals to SoftBank -source

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC has made no management proposals to Japanese telecommunications operator SoftBank Corp in conjunction with its $1 billion investment, a source close to Third Point said on Friday.

The source said the investment is in contrast to the hedge fund’s stake in Sony Corp, which Third Point chief Daniel Loeb has urged to partially spin off its entertainment business.

The source added that Loeb had met with SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son and was favourably impressed by his leadership and vision for the future.

Loeb disclosed the investment at an investment conference on Thursday.