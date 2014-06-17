FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank CEO: sees new movement, hopes for more discussion after resistance on T-Mobile
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

SoftBank CEO: sees new movement, hopes for more discussion after resistance on T-Mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son, who has met resistance from U.S. regulators to a possible acquisition of wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc , on Tuesday said there had been new movement in the past few months and expressed hope for more discussion.

He reiterated his stance that it would be good for U.S. consumers if his Sprint Corp, the No.3 U.S. mobile provider, were to get bigger in scale.

Son has been eager to combine Sprint, which SoftBank acquired last year, and No.4 T-Mobile US, arguing that together they would be better able to compete with the two largest U.S. mobile carriers. (Reporting by Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.