SoftBank CEO: sees new movement, hopes for more discussion after resistance on T-Mobile

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son, who has met resistance from U.S. regulators to a possible acquisition of wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc , on Tuesday said there had been new movement in the past few months and expressed hope for more discussion.

He reiterated his stance that it would be good for U.S. consumers if his Sprint Corp, the No.3 U.S. mobile provider, were to get bigger in scale.

Son has been eager to combine Sprint, which SoftBank acquired last year, and No.4 T-Mobile US, arguing that together they would be better able to compete with the two largest U.S. mobile carriers. (Reporting by Teppei Kasai and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)