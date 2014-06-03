FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank officials in regular contact with U.S. regulators -CEO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

SoftBank officials in regular contact with U.S. regulators -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday that company officials are in regular contact with U.S. regulators although he has not met with them recently himself, as his company faces stiff regulatory resistance to a possible bid for U.S. wireless operator T-Mobile US Inc.

Son has been eager to combine Sprint Corp, the No.3 U.S. wireless provider which SoftBank acquired last year, and No.4 T-Mobile US, arguing that together they would be better able to compete with the two largest carriers.

Asked about U.S. regulators’ reluctance as he left a Tokyo government hearing on a separate issue on Tuesday, Son said: “We’re studying the situation.”

He also said relevant company representatives were continuing discussions with the regulators.

“I have not met with them myself, although I’d met with them before,” he said. “There are regular exchanges between the relevant people in charge,” he added. (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.