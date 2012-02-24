UPDATE 1-Softbank to step up hiring - Nikkei

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Softbank Corp said it will hire more than 2,400 college graduates and midcareer employees in 2012, a recruiting drive nearly unmatched among Japanese firms, the Nikkei reported.

Softbank is facing a growing labor shortage due to high demand from its mobile phone business, which handles Apple Inc’s iPhone, the Japanese daily reported.

The company will hire 1,000 college graduates beginning next spring, double compared with this year, who will be placed in Softbank Mobile Corp and two other telecommunications firms, the paper said.

Softbank plans to hire 1,450 midcareer workers in the year, up 160 percent from 2011, who will support the company’s sales blitz in cloud computing, as well as develop infrastructure for high-speed data offerings, the business daily said.

Rivals NTT DoCoMo Inc and KDDI Corp could ramp up recruiting as they rush to increase investments in infrastructure to deal with burgeoning data transmission volumes, the daily reported. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)