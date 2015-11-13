FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Softcat surges over 20 pct in London debut
November 13, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Softcat surges over 20 pct in London debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share movement)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Softcat Plc IPO-SOFT.L surged more than 20 percent in their trading debut in London on Friday, after the IT infrastructure provider’s initial public offering (IPO) was priced at 240 pence per share.

The stock was trading at 275 pence at 0903 GMT, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.

The IPO valued Softcat at about 472.3 million pounds ($718.7 million), the company said.

Softcat said the IPO consisted of 63.9 million shares, with an over-allotment option of 9.6 million shares. ($1 = 0.6572 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
