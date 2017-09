August 14(Reuters) - Myhammer Holding AG

* Says H1 incoming orders eur 29.3 mln vs eur 27.5 mln year ago

* Says H1 revenue eur 33.6 mln vs eur 25.5 mln year ago

* Says H1 EBIT eur 2.0 mln vs eur 3.1 mln year ago

* Says H1 net profit eur 1.3 mln vs eur 2.2 mln year ago

* Expects to generate revenue growth to around 65 million euros and EBIT in range of 5 million euros to just under 7 million euros in FY 2014

