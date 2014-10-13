FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Softing says Q3 sales rose by more than 50 pct to 19.6 million euros
October 13, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Softing says Q3 sales rose by more than 50 pct to 19.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Softing AG

* Announces preliminary numbers for Q3-2014

* Says in first nine months of year sales rose by about 35 pct to 53 million euros

* Says in first nine months of year EBIT grew to 4.5 million euros(previous year: 4.2 million euros)

* Says Q3 sales rose by more than 50 pct to 19.6 million euros

* Says Q3 EBIT more than doubled to 2.5 million euros (previous year: 1.1 million euros)

* Says in first nine months of 2014 new acquisitions contributed about 13 million euros in sales and 1.6 million euros in EBIT

* Says confirms FY 2014 forecast of more than 70 million euros in sales and an EBIT between 5.5 million euros and 6.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
