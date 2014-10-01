FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Softline AG reports H1 revenues decrease to 9.4 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 1, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Softline AG reports H1 revenues decrease to 9.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Softline AG :

* Said on Tuesday H1 revenues decrease to 9.4 million euros from 10.1 million euros in the same period last year

* Said H1 EBITDA increased to 0.1 million euros from -0.4 million euros year ago

* Said H1 EBIT increased from -1.1 million euros in H1 2013 to -0.5 million euros

* Said H1 net result increased from -1.3 million euros in H1 2013 to -0.7 million euros

* CEO said Softline is able to repeat positive EBITDA in H2

