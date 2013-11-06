FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raw sugar speculators boost net long stance for 6th straight week -CFTC
November 6, 2013

Raw sugar speculators boost net long stance for 6th straight week -CFTC

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Speculators added to their net long position in raw sugar contracts trading on ICE Futures U.S. for a sixth straight week in the week ended Oct. 29, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed in a delayed report on Wednesday.

They increased a net short position in arabica coffee futures and options, while they cut their net long positions in cotton and cocoa contracts, the data showed.

The is the final delayed report due from the CFTC.

It was originally scheduled to be released on Nov. 1 but was delayed because of the U.S. government shutdown.

