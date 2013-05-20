UPDATE 1-Asia Softs-Inventories weigh on rubber;sugar premiums firm

* TOCOM rubber seen in range of 270 to 300 yen a kg this week

* Thai sugar premiums supported by artificial tightness

* Vietnam, Indonesia robusta beans at premiums (Adds technicals, TOCOM closing prices)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Tokyo rubber futures could trade in a wide range this week, with bulging inventory in top consumer China holding prices below 300 yen, while a lack of offers from Thai millers will keep raw sugar premiums above 100 points, dealers said on Monday.

Rubber inventory in Shanghai fell 0.8 percent to 120,160 tonnes last week, but the stockpiles are still within sight of their highest level in more than three years after import tax cuts boosted purchases.

The most active rubber contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange, October, hit a high of 292.50 yen a kg before ending at 289.5 yen, up 1.7 yen from Friday’s settlement. The contract last touched 300 yen in March.

“I think the market may form double tops. If it can get over 299 yen and touch 300 yen, it may get higher. But there’s just a very low possibility,” said Gu Jiong, an analyst at Yutaka Shoji Co in Tokyo. “I think it is still in the 270 to 300 yen range.”

Tokyo rubber futures, which set the tone for physical prices, hit a lifetime high at 535.7 yen a kg in February 2011 as speculators bet on future supply shortages. The contract, however, is often driven by movements of the yen and equities.

The sugar market will be driven by the tightness of nearby supply after falling global prices and the prospects of rising demand for white sugar ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July prompted Thai millers to re-melt raws.

Premiums for Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raws are likely to stay at 120 points to New York futures this week. J-spec, or low-quality raws for the Japanese market, were quoted at premiums of 150 points last week, matching a 5-month high hit in February.

But the tightness has no impact on New York futures, which have plunged to their lowest in almost three years as the cane harvest in top exporter Brazil ramps up. Thailand, the world’s second-largest exporter, could end up with tonnes of excess whites when Ramadan is over.

“Good Brazilian centre-south crushing conditions have raised expectations for abundant global supplies. This should continue to act as a significant headwind to global sugar prices,” said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

COFFEE, COCOA

In the coffee market, competition could hot up this week between Vietnam and Indonesia, with beans from the two main producers of robustas hovering at premiums to London futures.

Vietnam’s robustas are normally offered at a discount to London’s futures, but this year, sellers are quoting beans at premiums after a dry spell in the Central Highlands coffee belt, and as farmers hold back stocks, awaiting further price rises.

Indonesian robustas have changed hands at their highest premiums since January at $120 for prompt shipment after roasters rushed to cover stocks, as heavy rains disrupted delivery from plantations.

The cocoa market could see butter ratios falling from 2-year highs at 2.0 times London futures <0#LCC:> as high prices scare off chocolate makers. Powder, however, could still attract demand from the Middle East ahead of Ramadan. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)