Sucden's coffee expansion continues with Jefferies hire

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The brokerage arm of French sugar and cocoa trade house Sucres et Denrees SA (Sucden) has hired Gary Herbert, the former head of coffee futures at Jefferies Bache, as it continues to bolster its coffee business.

Herbert is Sucden Financial’s second Jefferies hire in less than a month, according to company statements, after it scooped up cocoa trader Michael Donovan. The moves come about three months after U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group LLC announced the sale of most of the Bache futures business to Societe Generale.

Herbert, a senior coffee broker, will be tasked with boosting the company’s coffee futures and options business in London, Mark Cooper, Sucden Financial’s co-head of softs, said in a statement.

Sucden has been expanding heavily into coffee over the last year or so. The company also trades cocoa and traces its roots in the sugar business back to 1952.

Sucden last week closed a deal to acquire Nedcoffee BV in Amsterdam. In 2014, it bought New York-based Coffee America in and opened up a coffee trade house in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Galloway)