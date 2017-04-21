FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software AG Q1 core profit falls less than expected
#IT Services & Consulting
April 21, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 4 months ago

Software AG Q1 core profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Software AG reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly core profit and affirmed its guidance for the full year.

Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP said on Friday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 5 percent to 56.3 million euros ($60.3 million) in the three months through March.

That was better than the average analysts expectation for 51.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9332 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

