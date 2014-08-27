FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asseco Poland surprises with first-half profit increase
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 27, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 3 years ago

Asseco Poland surprises with first-half profit increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest software maker Asseco Poland reported an unexpected 2 percent rise in first-half net profit, the company said on Wednesday, despite margin pressure in the group’s key Polish contracts.

The company reported a profit of 183 million zlotys ($57.5 million), compared to 176 million zlotys ($55.3 million) forecast by analysts.

The group’s sales rose by 7 percent to 2.9 billion zlotys ($912 million).

1 US dollar = 3.1807 Polish zloty Reporting by Jakub Iglewski. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.