Asseco Poland posts 2 pct rise in 2015 profit, plans dividend
March 17, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Asseco Poland posts 2 pct rise in 2015 profit, plans dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest software maker, Asseco Poland, posted a 2 percent increase in 2015 net profit on a 16 percent jump in the group’s sales, it said late on Wednesday.

The company reported a bottom line of 366 million zlotys ($95.76 million) compared to 324 million zlotys expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The group’s sales amounted to 7.26 billion zlotys, thanks to growth at its foreign subsidiaries and a strong dollar.

Asseco Poland also said it planned to pay out dividend at 3.01 zlotys per share from its 2015 profit. ($1 = 3.8222 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)

