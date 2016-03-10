FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software AG raises dividend by 10 pct to 0.55 euros
March 10, 2016 / 2:04 PM / a year ago

Software AG raises dividend by 10 pct to 0.55 euros 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG will raise its dividend by 10 percent to 55 cents a share after reporting 2015 net income rose by a quarter.

Germany’s second-largest business software maker behind SAP said in a statement on Thursday that it will stick with the dividend policy of paying out 25 to 33 percent of net income and free cash flow.

Software AG sells products which help companies such as Daimler, Roche and Air France keep inventories at efficient levels, monitor in real time how fast clients are being served or retrieve data from outdated software systems. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
