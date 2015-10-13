Software AG raises 2015 operating margin outlook

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG said on Tuesday it had raised its outlook for this year’s operating margin on the back of a 11-percent rise in third-quarter profits.

The German business software maker said its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin would come in between 28 percent and 29 percent, 50 basis points above its previous outlook range of between 27.5 and 28.5 percent.

Third-quarter EBITA excluding special items is expected to rise about 11 percent to around 70 million euros ($79.71 million), the company said in a statement.

At the same time Software AG said revenues from its Digital Business Platform unit would rise as much as 3 percent this year, down from a previous forecast for a 6-12 percent rise. ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)