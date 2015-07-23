FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software AG Q2 oper profit up 33 pct on licenses and services
#IT Services & Consulting
July 23, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Software AG Q2 oper profit up 33 pct on licenses and services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG’s operating profit rose by a third in the second quarter as it sold more of its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.

Germany’s second-largest business software maker after SAP said on Thursday earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 33 percent to 33.2 million euros ($36.31 million).

That was above the average estimate of 30.7 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging between 27.5 million euros and 36.3 million.

Software AG said it still expects a margin of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) over sales of between 27.5-28.5 percent in 2015. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

