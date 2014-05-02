FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software AG Q1 operating profit drops on investments
May 2, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Software AG Q1 operating profit drops on investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - German business software maker Software AG on Friday reported a 27 percent fall in its first-quarter operating profit as investments weighed on its results.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped to 30.5 million euros ($42.3 million), while sales fell 7 percent to 208.9 million. That was below average analyst expectations of 29.6 million euros and 221 million euros, respectively.

Germany’s second-largest business software maker after SAP said it still expected operating profit to rise between 2 and 7 percent in 2014. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

