Software AG Q4 operating profit slightly below expectations
January 28, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Software AG Q4 operating profit slightly below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG reported a fourth-quarter operating profit which was slightly below average expectations.

Germany’s second-largest business software maker said fourth-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding special items rose 1 percent to 71.4 million euros ($81.19 million) .

That was slightly below the average expectation of 72.7 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging between 70.4 million euros and 74.9 million.

Software AG said it expects 2015 EBITA-margin of between 27.5-28.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

