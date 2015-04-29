FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software AG Q1 oper profit beats consensus as cost cuts pay off
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 29, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Software AG Q1 oper profit beats consensus as cost cuts pay off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG reported a first-quarter operating profit above expectations as its cost cutting measures started to pay off.

Germany’s second-largest business software maker after SAP said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 3.9 percent to 29.3 million euros ($32.1 million).

That was above the average estimate of 26.8 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging between 23.5 million euros and 30.3 million.

As a result of shifting its focus to software tools delivered over the internet, the company’s operating margin rose more than four percentage points to 24.8 percent.

Software AG said it still expects a margin of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) over sales of between 27.5-28.5 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.