UPDATE 1-Software AG Q1 oper profit beats as cost cuts pay off

* Q1 EBIT drops 3.9 pct to 29.3 mln euros

* Rtrs poll avg for Q1 EBIT was 26.8 mln eur

* Still sees 2015 non-IFRS EBITA margin of 27.5-28.5 pct

* Shares indicated to open 2.8 pct higher (Adds CEO comment, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG reported a smaller than expected decline in first-quarter operating profit as its cost-cutting measures started to pay off.

Germany’s second-largest business software maker after SAP said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 3.9 percent to 29.3 million euros ($32.1 million).

That beat the average estimate of 26.8 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging between 23.5 million euros and 30.3 million.

The Darmstadt-based company has shifted its focus to tools which help companies deliver their software over the Internet using so-called cloud computing from software that used to be installed on individual computers.

As a result of that shift, which has lowered its cost base, the company’s operating margin rose more than 4 percentage points to 24.8 percent.

“Our Q1 business performance shows that our focus on value through recurring revenue growth and profitability, as announced last year, is successful,” said Karl-Heinz Streibich, Software AG’s chief executive in a statement.

The company affirmed its 2015 outlook for an operating margin of between 27.5-28.5 percent.

Shares in Software AG were indicated to open 2.8 percent higher, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0535 GMT, with the German blue chip index seen up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)