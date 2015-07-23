UPDATE 1-Software AG Q2 oper profit up 33 pct on licenses and services

* Q2 EBIT 33.2 mln euros vs 30.7 mln avg in Reuters poll

* Maintenance revenue at record of more than 100 mln euros

* Keeps 2015 outlook for EBITA margin of 27.5-28.5 pct (Adds sales numbers for licenses and service, background))

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s Software AG’s operating profit rose by a third in the second quarter as it sold more of its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.

Germany’s second-largest business software maker after SAP said on Thursday earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 33 percent to 33.2 million euros ($36.31 million).

That was above the average estimate of 30.7 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging between 27.5 million euros and 36.3 million.

Software AG said it still expects a margin of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) over sales of between 27.5-28.5 percent in 2015.

Software AG’s products include those that help companies such as Daimler, Roche and Air France keep inventories at efficient levels, monitoring in real time how fast clients are being served, and those which help with retrieving data from outdated software systems.

The company said maintenance revenue hit a new record of more than 100 million euros in a single quarter. Sales of packaged software products rose by 7 percent to 53.5 million euros. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Muralikumar Anantharaman)